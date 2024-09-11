Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Power Integrations worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 234,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,704 shares of company stock worth $255,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

