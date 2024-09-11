PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $554,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 417,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 216,675 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,033,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG stock opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

