PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of PRA Group worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $802.99 million, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.49. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

Insider Activity

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geir Olsen acquired 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $251,332.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRAA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

PRA Group Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

