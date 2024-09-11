Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,302 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,292,140 shares of company stock worth $86,113,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

