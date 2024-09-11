Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 363 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.