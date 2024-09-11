Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 363 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

