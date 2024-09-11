Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

