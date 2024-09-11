Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $793.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.