Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

TRI opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average of $162.90. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

