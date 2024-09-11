Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $286,995. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.08. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

