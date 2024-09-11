Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,036 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 1.04. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 911.21%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.