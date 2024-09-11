Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,441 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,068,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,090,000 after acquiring an additional 102,501 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,044,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A10 Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 81,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

