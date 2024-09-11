Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,384 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,384 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PUMP. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PUMP opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $770.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). ProPetro had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,006 shares in the company, valued at $280,889.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

