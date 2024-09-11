Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,038 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Viad by 63.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVI opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.29 million, a PE ratio of -83.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

