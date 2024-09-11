Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,494 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Bristow Group worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,285,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,285,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VTOL opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $359.75 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.