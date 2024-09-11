Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,531 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 341,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $663.76 million, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

