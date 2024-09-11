Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 74,731 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of F&G Annuities & Life worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 723.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 0.1 %
FG stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75.
F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
F&G Annuities & Life Profile
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.
