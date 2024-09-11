Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,847 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 164,797 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 420,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 145,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE CLB opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.37. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

