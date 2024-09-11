Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $16,613,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1,396.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

