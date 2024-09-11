Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

MP stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

