Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,355,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

