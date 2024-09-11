Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

