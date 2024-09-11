Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.