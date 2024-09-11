Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

