Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 168,294 Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 1,639.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,294 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $713,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $468.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

