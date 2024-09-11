Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,573 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.78. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

