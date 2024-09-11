Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $242,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 15.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 18.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.