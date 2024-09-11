RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RE/MAX

RE/MAX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.36.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 26,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $208,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,150,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,295,720.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $208,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,150,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,295,720.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 46,629 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $387,020.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,084,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.