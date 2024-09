Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Shares Up 0.7%

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Real Matters Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.