Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Recon Technology Trading Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Recon Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.