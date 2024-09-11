Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Regional REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.04. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 452.50 ($5.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. The stock has a market cap of £205.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Regional REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,614.46%.

Insider Activity

About Regional REIT

In related news, insider Massy Larizadeh bought 102,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,221.40 ($13,366.55). Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

