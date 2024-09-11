Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $34,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $209.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.35. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $140.39 and a 52 week high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

