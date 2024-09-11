Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,738 shares of company stock valued at $715,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.