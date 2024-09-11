RH’s (RH) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RH. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.25.

RH Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $244.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 503.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $38,736,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $24,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 58.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

