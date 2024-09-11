Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,987 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 4,157.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 67.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

