Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,936 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Spire worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Spire by 12.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Spire by 14.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Spire by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $473,899.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Spire news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $68.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

