Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,857,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 331,600 shares of company stock worth $7,189,637. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on BEN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.
View Our Latest Research Report on BEN
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.