Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in FormFactor by 93.5% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 144,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 91.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,636,000 after buying an additional 612,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $908,894. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.