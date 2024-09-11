Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Knife River were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 38,250.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Knife River in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KNF opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

