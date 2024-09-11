Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,534,000 after buying an additional 46,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after buying an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,216,280.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

