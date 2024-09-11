Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,644 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $506.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

