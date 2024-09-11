Robert S. Keane Sells 396 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,260,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cimpress Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cimpress
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cimpress
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.