Robert S. Keane Sells 396 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,260,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cimpress Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 9,821.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,696,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cimpress by 649.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

