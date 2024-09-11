Robert W. Baird Increases ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target to $56.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

ABM opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at $18,503,319.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

