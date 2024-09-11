Rockland Trust Co. Buys 33,188 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 872.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVDA stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $467,359,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

