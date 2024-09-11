Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.21. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

