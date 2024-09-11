Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Sector Perform

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.1 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

