Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $23.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 11.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,967,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,003,000 after buying an additional 4,521,282 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,027,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 84,787 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

