RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,154,000. Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $80,594,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after purchasing an additional 677,520 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

