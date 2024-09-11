Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,324,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sabre by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 192,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sabre by 7.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 100,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis acquired 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $59,228.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,055.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Profile



Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

