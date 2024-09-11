Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after purchasing an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Safehold by 1,002.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 40,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 38.83, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Safehold’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -157.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

