Savant Capital LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.